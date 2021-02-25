State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,300 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

