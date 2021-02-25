State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 677,615 shares of company stock valued at $18,598,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

