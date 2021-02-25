State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,130 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

