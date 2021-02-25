State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

