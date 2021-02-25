State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

