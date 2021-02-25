State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Lear worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $171.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

