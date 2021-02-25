State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.47 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Snap-on worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $20,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Snap-on by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $206.84. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

