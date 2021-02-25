State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.42 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 29.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegion by 65.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after acquiring an additional 230,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 68.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 219,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

ALLE opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

