State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Globe Life worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of GL opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

