State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.40 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of F5 Networks worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in F5 Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 107,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $189.50 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

