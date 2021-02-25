State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.81 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

