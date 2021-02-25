State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.