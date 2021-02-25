State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,789 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

