State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,819 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.