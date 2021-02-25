State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,221 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Raymond James worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $551,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,882 shares of company stock worth $27,343,430. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.