State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cable One worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,010.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,039.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

