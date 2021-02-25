State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 389,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LKQ by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 306,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

