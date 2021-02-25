State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,051 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 58,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.71.

CRL stock opened at $288.22 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,770.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,514. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

