State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,830 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in UDR by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in UDR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

NYSE UDR opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

