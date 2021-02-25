State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,455 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $151.64 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

