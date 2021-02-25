State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,556 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

