State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,528 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

