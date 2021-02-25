State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,630 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

BIO opened at $594.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

