State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,840 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Toro worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Toro by 7,352.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 259,267 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 533.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

