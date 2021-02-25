State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,917 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

