State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,201 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Crown worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

