State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,840 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

LYV opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

