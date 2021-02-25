State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,132,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

