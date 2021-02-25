State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,500 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.95% of BRT Apartments worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the period. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.