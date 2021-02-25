State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,017 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Pluralsight worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth $31,147,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of PS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

