State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 18,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

