State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 604.56 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

