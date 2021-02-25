State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $880,934.16. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,361. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

