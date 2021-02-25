State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.