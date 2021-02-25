State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $7,489,182.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

NYSE AQUA opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

