State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Knowles worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Knowles by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE KN opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

