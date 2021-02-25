State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.36% of Ambac Financial Group worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

