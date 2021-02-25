State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.53 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

