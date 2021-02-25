State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

