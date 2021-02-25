State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of EVO Payments worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.