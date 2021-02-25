State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CL King lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Shares of CBRL opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

