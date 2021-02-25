State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

