State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 157,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.