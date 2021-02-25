State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

