State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,123 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of AeroVironment worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in AeroVironment by 20.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 77.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 146.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

