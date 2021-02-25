State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,607 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.62% of DSP Group worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $380.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,904 shares of company stock worth $1,652,529. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.