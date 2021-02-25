State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,603 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spire by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

