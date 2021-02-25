State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,225 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Veracyte worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Veracyte by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

