State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,887 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock valued at $25,518,825. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

