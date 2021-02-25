State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,316 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cannae worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.